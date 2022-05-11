DigitalBridge appoints Tae Ahn as MD of Asia Capital Formation

Prior to joining DigitalBridge, he served as Senior Client Relationship Manager and Head of Korea at global private markets firm Partners Group. In that role, which he held for seven years, Mr. Ahn led fundraising, client relationship management and deal sourcing. Mr. Ahn holds a B.A. from the University of Michigan and a Masters in International Economic Policy from Columbia University.
DT to sell 51% stake in towers business to Digital Bridge and Brookfield
Deutsche Telekom will sell 51 percent of GD Towers comprising its tower assets in Germany and Austria, to Digital Bridge and Brookfield at 17.5 billion euros enterprise value on a cash and debt free basis. With around 800 employees, GD Towers operates more than 40,000 sites in Germany and Austria and has a successful track record in delivering new sites for its anchor tenant Telekom Deutschland and securing revenues with third party customers....
Swiss Life-led Consortium to acquire 27% equity Interest in DataBank
DigitalBridge Group will sell an equity stake in its DataBank company to a consortium led by Swiss Life Asset Management AG and EDF Invest.DataBank’s portfolio consists of more than 65 data centers, 20 interconnection hubs in more than 27 markets, on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers, and a modular edge data center platform.Under the terms of the agreement, SLAM and EDF will acquire 27% of the fully diluted equity interests in DataBank for...
DigitalBridge to acquire Switch for $11 billion for its data centers
DigitalBridge Group agreed to acquire Switch, a leading colocation data center operator, for $34.25 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $11 billion, including the assumption of debt.Switch, which was founded in 2000, operates SuperNAP data center campuses in Las Vegas, Reno, and Grand Rapids, Michigan. The company touts its high-resiliecy and high-security designs for mission critical workloads in its "Class 5" data centers....