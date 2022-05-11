DigitalBridge appoints Tae Ahn as MD of Asia Capital Formation

DigitalBridge Group appointed Tae E. Ahn as Managing Director and Head of Asia Capital Formation at DigitalBridge Investment Management. Based in Singapore, he will work alongside DigitalBridge’s existing team with a focus on capital formation, coinvestment and client relationship management across Asia-Pacific.

Prior to joining DigitalBridge, he served as Senior Client Relationship Manager and Head of Korea at global private markets firm Partners Group. In that role, which he held for seven years, Mr. Ahn led fundraising, client relationship management and deal sourcing. Mr. Ahn holds a B.A. from the University of Michigan and a Masters in International Economic Policy from Columbia University.

