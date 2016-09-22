Digital Realty positions ServiceFabric as largest open fabric-of-fabrics

Digital Realty launched ServiceFabric, an interconnectivity solution and orchestration platform positioned as the industry's largest open fabric-of-fabrics.

ServiceFabric Connect, which was developed in-house, is an orchestration platform available to Digital Realty customers immediately in 61 sites and 32 metro markets worldwide. The platform pulls together network and cloud connectivity elements from multiple sources, including those from Digital Realty and its partners, to instantiate end-to-end services. With a counterpart connection, companies are empowered to use one port to connect to anyone, anywhere, at any time through a global platform.

The initial service capabilities delivered by ServiceFabric are focused on network connectivity services:

Global Layer 2 virtual connectivity to hybrid IT infrastructure and cloud partners

Global Layer 3 virtual connectivity to your hybrid IT infrastructure

Virtual Router based connectivity to your hybrid IT infrastructure and cloud partners

"Today, we're demonstrating significant progress against our industry manifesto and reiterating the need to remove legacy barriers in the interconnection industry and address Data Gravity. We look forward to engaging with industry participants, especially our strategic connectivity and cloud partners, as we shape our roadmap for a next-generation interconnection fabric that will unlock new opportunities and value for all industries. ServiceFabric will incorporate the products of service providers in an open and neutral manner to enable holistic hybrid IT solutions for our enterprise customers. We will be an industry steward championing this shift and, together, we can tackle Data Gravity head-on and build a new era of open, secure and dynamic connected data communities globally," comments Chris Sharp, CTO, Digital Realty.

The new ServiceFabric underpins Digital Realty's global data center platform, PlatformDIGITAL, which encompasses a data communities including 1,500+ enterprises, 1,200+ network service providers, and 1,100+ cloud and IT providers.

"Since the launch of our strategic partnership in 2016, we have been proud to support Digital Realty with on-demand cloud connectivity that aligns with our shared vision of empowering businesses with rapid and secure interconnection on a global scale," says Vincent English, CEO of Megaport. "We are excited to support the evolution of Digital Realty's interconnection services with the announcement of ServiceFabric™Connect. Being the first integrated ecosystem partner of ServiceFabric™ Connect, we are fully committed to continue innovating with Digital Realty to provide customers with a frictionless on-demand interconnection experience."

