Dell'Oro: Broadband Spending Boom

Sales of PON equipment for fiber-to-the-home deployments, cable broadband access equipment, and fixed wireless CPE will all increase from 2022 to 2026, according to a new report from Dell'Oro Group.

Some highlights from the Broadband Access & Home Networking 5-Year Forecast Report:

PON equipment revenue is expected to grow from $9.3 B in 2021 to $13.6 B in 2026, driven largely by XGS-PON deployments in North America, EMEA, and CALA.

Revenue for Fixed Wireless CPE is expected to reach $5.1 B by 2026, led by shipments of 5G sub-6GHz and 5G Millimeter Wave units.

Revenue for Cable Distributed Access Equipment (Virtual CCAP, Remote PHY Devices, Remote MACPHY Devices, and Remote OLTs) is expected to reach nearly $1.3 M by 2026, as operators ramp their DOCSIS 4.0 and fiber deployments.

“We’ve made significant upward revisions to our long-term broadband and home networking forecast, said Jeff Heynen, Vice President at Dell’Oro Group. “Fiber infrastructure buildouts are resulting in more new subscribers and more CPE with advanced Wi-Fi technologies as service providers look to differentiate their services in increasingly crowded markets,” added Heynen.

https://www.delloro.com/news/broadband-spending-boom-will-push-market-to-23-4-b-in-2026/