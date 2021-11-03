CityFibre picks Nokia's XGS-PON for UK broadband network

CityFibre awarded a 10-year contract to Nokia to supply its XGS-PON broadband equipment for its nationwide network of purpose-built Fibre Exchanges. Nokia will also supply fiber modems for customer homes and IP aggregation switches. Shipments will begin in Q4 2022.

CityFibre is building an open access network which will connect up to 8 million premises in 285 cities, towns and villages, reaching a third of the country.

The Lightspan access nodes being supplied by Nokia as part of this solution will be used by CityFibre to offer its wholesale customers multigig residential broadband (up to 10Gb/s in both directions) and higher bandwidth services such as connecting Enterprises and providing backhaul for mobile networks.

John Franklin, Chief Technology and Information Officer at CityFibre said: “CityFibre is committed to building a Full Fibre network that is ”Better By Design”, providing our partners and their customers with the fastest and most reliable services at the best value. By partnering with Nokia we have enlisted a trusted and market-leading technology vendor to help support a nationwide 10Gbps XGS-PON technology deployment programme.”

Sandy Motley, President, Fixed Networks at Nokia, said: “The demand for ever-faster speeds continues and we’re delighted that our 25G ready solution has been chosen by CityFibre to enable their GPON to 10G XGS-PON national network upgrade program, supporting their mission to offer the highest capacity wholesale services into the UK market”.

