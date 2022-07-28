Cambodia's SINET picks Nokia for XGS-PON

SINET, Cambodia's leading Internet Service Provider, has chosen Nokia to deploy its XGS Passive Optical Network (PON) for enterprise broadband service.

Nokia's XGS-PON solution will be initially deployed in the capital city of Phnom Penh before being expanded to other cities and regions. The deployment, which includes the upgrade of the existing Nokia fiber access nodes, will be completed in 2022.

Nokia's fiber access solution is powered by its Quillion chipset, which concurrently supports three generations of PON technologies, GPON, XGS-PON and 25G PON.

Ajay Sharma, Head of Thailand and Cambodia at Nokia, said: “We are excited that SINET has reaffirmed its confidence in our solution. Our industry-leading XGS-PON solution will allow SINET to improve the overall speed and quality of broadband for its enterprise users, which will help them grow their revenues and attract new customers. The enterprise users will benefit from an increase in network capacity, speed, and reliability."

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2022/07/28/nokia-and-sinet-deploy-cambodias-first-xgs-pon-enabled-high-speed-network-for-enterprises/