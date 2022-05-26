Broadcom announces executive re-shuffle

Thomas H. Krause, President of the Broadcom Software Group, will step down to pursue another role at a privately held enterprise software company. Hock E. Tan, Broadcom's President and CEO, will immediately assume Krause’s responsibilities, and the position of President of Broadcom Software Group will be eliminated.

In addition, the Broadcom announced that Charlie B. Kawwas, Ph.D., currently Chief Operating Officer of the Company, has been named President of the new Semiconductor Solutions Group, overseeing the company’s broad semiconductor portfolio. Dr. Kawwas remains responsible for the company’s global operations and sales for the Semiconductor and Brocade Storage Networking businesses.

https://investors.broadcom.com/financial-information/broadcom-inc-sec-filings