Broadcom announces executive re-shuffle

Thomas H. Krause, President of the Broadcom Software Group, will step down to pursue another role at a privately held enterprise software company. Hock E. Tan, Broadcom's President and CEO, will immediately assume Krause’s responsibilities, and the position of President of Broadcom Software Group will be eliminated.

In addition, the Broadcom announced that Charlie B. Kawwas, Ph.D., currently Chief Operating Officer of the Company, has been named President of the new Semiconductor Solutions Group, overseeing the company’s broad semiconductor portfolio. Dr. Kawwas remains responsible for the company’s global operations and sales for the Semiconductor and Brocade Storage Networking businesses. 

Broadcom launches its $61 billion bid for VMware

 Broadcom unveiled plans to acquire all of the outstanding shares of VMware in a cash-and-stock transaction that values VMware at approximately $61 billion, based on the closing price of Broadcom common stock on May 25, 2022. In addition, Broadcom will assume $8 billion of VMware net debt. The deal has the support of VMware's Board of Directors, along with Michael Dell and Silver Lake, which own 40.2% and 10% of VMware shares outstanding,The...

