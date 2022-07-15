Broadband Forum releases specs for improved ONU management

The Broadband Forum released two documents to help reduce the time and cost associated with onboarding new Optical Network Unit (ONU) vendors:
“The latest specification can be used in the evolution of the management of ONUs, not as a replacement for the management processes and data models already in use by operators but to future-proof their infrastructure while maintaining their investment in existing ONU devices,” said Bruno Cornaglia, Co-Director of the SDN/NFV Work Area at Broadband Forum. “Ultimately, ONU management will be more adaptive to changes in operators’ processes and services, as well as less costly to maintain.”
https://www.broadband-forum.org/2022-07-12-greater-flexibility-and-interoperability-for-operators-virtualizing-their-software-defined-fiber-access-networks