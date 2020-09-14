Brightspeed outlines initial FTTP builds for Louisiana

Brightspeed has outlined plans to rollout fiber-to-the-premise (FTTP) in a number of locations across its 20-state footprint.

Brightspeed will initially be comprised of the incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) assets and associated operations of Lumen Technologies, which are the subject of a pending acquisition by Apollo-managed funds. The company recently announced that it had secured all necessary state-required regulatory approvals in the 20 states in its operating footprint. The parties expect to obtain final FCC approval in the third quarter, and to close the transaction in early fourth quarter.

Brightspeed said it intends to invest at least $2 billion in its fiber optics transformation, which is expected to reach up to 3 million homes and businesses over the next five years, including in many rural and suburban locations where fiber and advanced technology have not historically been deployed. The company has been ramping its network design and construction planning as it prepares for day one operations across its multistate operating territory.

Brightspeed's FTTP architecture leverages XGS-PON, capable of symmetrical internet speeds exceeding 1Gbps, and Wi-Fi 6 for optimal performance and coverage to support the multitude of connected devices within homes and businesses.





First phase rollouts announced so far:

Alabama - by the end of 2023, Brightspeed will finish the first phase of construction and deliver over 60,000 new fiber passings across several counties in the state. This includes locations over the next 18 months in markets within Baldwin, Covington, Dale, Elmore, Fayette, Geneva, Henry, Pickens, and Tallapoosa counties.

Louisiana - by the end of 2023, Brightspeed will deliver up to 14,000 new fiber passings in the first phase of its fiber optics network build in the state of Louisiana. The 2022-23 fiber build plan for Louisiana targets locations in portions of Acadia, Calcasieu, Evangeline, Franklin, Jefferson Davis, and Webster parishes. The company aims to achieve an additional 14,000 fiber passings in Louisiana in subsequent years of its build plan, for a total of up to 28,000 fiber-enabled locations in Louisiana.

North Carolina - by end of 2023, Brightspeed will deliver over 300,000 new fiber passings in portions of more than 30 counties in the first phase of construction in the state. This includes locations within the Greenville/New Bern, Raleigh/Durham, and Greensboro/High Point/Winston-Salem areas, among others. Brightspeed further plans an additional 500,000 fiber passings in subsequent years of its network transformation initiative, for a total of up to 800,000 fiber-enabled locations across its North Carolina footprint.

Ohio - by end of 2023, Brightspeed aims to deliver over 170,000 new fiber passings in portions of a dozen counties in the first phase of construction in the state. This includes locations in Allen, Crawford, Darke, Defiance, Henry, Logan, Lorain, Richland, Trumbull, Union, Van Wert, and Wayne counties. Brightspeed plans an additional 210,000 fiber passings in the state in subsequent years of its build plan, for a total of over 380,000 fiber-enabled locations across its Ohio operating territory.

Texas - by the end of 2023, the company will deliver over 120,000 new fiber passings in the first phase of deployment in the state. This includes locations in portions of the Atascocita, Killeen, Kings Crossing, and Port Aransas communities. Brightspeed plans to add 160,000 more passings in its Texas operating territory – for a total of up to 280,000 – in subsequent years of the network build.

Virginia - by the end of 2023, Brightspeed plans to deliver over 60,000 new fiber passings in the first phase of its fiber network build in the state of Virginia. This includes locations in portions of the city of Charlottesville, as well as parts of Albemarle, Campbell, Henry, Page, Rockbridge, and Smyth counties. Brightspeed further plans an additional 70,000 fiber passings in subsequent years of its network transformation program, for a total of up to 130,000 fiber-enabled locations in Virginia.

"We are pleased to share our initial fiber build locations for Louisiana," said Sherry Hessenthaler, Operations Strategy Lead for Brightspeed. "Brightspeed's mission is to expand and accelerate the availability of high-quality broadband that will enable our communities to grow and thrive. We are looking forward to offering a new choice in internet and to extending the full capabilities of our advanced fiber technology to residents and businesses in our Louisiana footprint."

"In addition to our initial network build scope, we welcome the opportunity to work with key stakeholders at state and local levels to further expand fiber-based internet availability through participation in Louisiana's Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO) program and other initiatives as they arise," added Hessenthaler.

