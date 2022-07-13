Brazil’s Mob Telecom deploys 800G with Ciena

Mob Telecom (Mob), part of Mobwire hub which provides internet and broadband in Brazil and is owned by Alloha Fibra group, has deployed Ciena’s Waveserver 5 platform, powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme coherent optics.

This network enhancement delivers high-bandwidth connectivity, scaling up to 800 Gbps per channel, across several data centers and four cable landing stations in Fortaleza, Brazil. The provider is also utilizing Ciena’s 6500 photonic line system leveraging L0 control plane with photonic restoration to significantly improve network resiliency, increase service availability and offer a variety of differentiated services. Additionally, Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller provides real-time visibility and intelligent network control of the company’s network to simplify lifecycle operations and accelerate service deployment.

“Mob Telecom and Wirelink are taking strategic steps to bring scalable, high-capacity bandwidth to Brazil, meeting the digital needs of its customers,” said Fernando Capella, Country Manager, Ciena Brazil. “With Ciena’s technology, this innovative provider is creating a more adaptive network that can adjust to meet surging customer demands for bandwidth-hungry services like 5G and cloud-based applications.”







