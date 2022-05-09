Botswana's BoFiNet picks Ribbon for transport upgrade

BoFiNet, a wholesale provider of national and international telecommunications infrastructure in Botswana, selected Ribbon Communications to upgrade its national backbone.
BoFiNet's backbone network, Botswana's largest, supports the company's mandate to provide a world-class telecommunications infrastructure to help drive connectivity and economic growth. More than 75 of the country's service providers connect to and rely on BoFiNet's network, which includes 10,600 kilometers (6,500 miles) of fibre covering more than 200 towns and villages.
Ribbon provided BoFiNet with a multi-terabit optical network that combines DWDM transport and OTN switching. Based on Ribbon's Apollo optical networking products, the solution gives BoFiNet a fully programmable optical network that supports multiple-routing resiliency and dynamic restoration across its pan-national optical transit network. The network boasts a capacity of 48 channels at 200G per channel with an easy path to upgrade to 400G as traffic demand increases.
"We've worked closely with BoFiNet to create the advanced solution that leverages the best of DWDM transport and OTN switching to meet their requirements," said Lior Tourgeman, Ribbon's VP Sales, Africa. "The enhanced capacity, flexibility and resiliency enables BoFiNet to support service providers with a broad variety of needs, as it continues to realize its vision to be a leader in the continent's digital transformation."