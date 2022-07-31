Bell Canada expands 5G+ across Ontario

Bell Canada is now deploying 3500 MHz wireless spectrum in the next phase of its 5G rollout.

Bell 5G+ service is now available in southern Ontario, including Toronto, Guelph, Kitchener-Waterloo, London, Barrie and select areas of Mississauga, Bell 5G+ is expected to be faster and more responsive, allowing for a superior mobile experience. In Toronto, speeds with 5G+ are now over 50% faster than before.

"Bell is taking its most-awarded 5G network and making it even better with 5G+, offering customers access to even faster mobile speeds than before. Ontario is just the beginning, and we look forward to rolling it out to more Canadians, and delivering on our promise to provide the latest technology and best experience for our customers," states Stephen Howe, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Bell.

