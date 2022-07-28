AWS sales in Q2 reached $19.7 billion, up 33% yoy

In its Q2 earnings report, Amazon reported quarterly sales for AWS of $19.739 billion, up 33% yoy. AWS operating income amounted to $5.715 billion. AWS operating expenses amounted to $14.024 billion.
- Delta Air Lines selected AWS as preferred cloud provider to accelerate its digital business transformation and reimagine the travel experience.
- Riot Games and AWS have teamed up to bring AWS’s data analytics integration to esports broadcasts for the first time, through Riot’s League of Legends, VALORANT, and League of Legends: Wild Rift esports leagues. AWS will also power Riot’s new cloud-first remote broadcast centers, which will support Riot’s current and future ambitions to reimagine entertainment experiences for billions of fans worldwide.
- BT selected AWS as preferred cloud provider to transform legacy infrastructure and internal applications to a new cloud-first architecture.
- Investment banking firm Jefferies will migrate all its IT systems to AWS, including internal and customer-facing applications, IT resources, and companywide data.
- Health and wellness organization Geisinger selected AWS as its strategic cloud provider. Geisinger will migrate its entire digital portfolio of more than 400 applications and numerous workflows to AWS, which will enable lifesaving technologies and save Geisinger several million dollars annually.
- Sweden-based SKF, the leading manufacturer of bearings, collaborated with AWS to launch a fully automated, condition-monitoring solution for industrial machine reliability and predictive maintenance. This helps manufacturers monitor equipment, detect anomalies, and avoid unexpected machine failures in their facilities.
- Italian multinational energy company Eni worked with AWS to integrate its proprietary data platform XWARE with the built-for-the-cloud Open Subsurface Data Universe on AWS.
https://ir.aboutamazon.com/news-release/news-release-details/2022/Amazon.com-Announces-Second-Quarter-Results-fe1df2b70/default.aspx