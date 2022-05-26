AWS Cloud WAN connects on-prem data centers, branches and AWS Regions

Amazon Web Services introduced AWS Cloud WAN, a new managed wide area network (WAN) service that connects on-premises data centers, colocation facilities, branch offices, and AWS Regions into a single, unified global network with just a few clicks in a central management dashboard. This removes the need to configure and manage individual networks that use different technologies. Using the central management dashboard, networking teams can have a single view of their global network, apply policies, and automate configuration and security tasks across their entire network.

For example, with just a few clicks, teams can quickly and easily apply a policy that requires network traffic from branch offices to be routed through a specific network firewall before reaching cloud resources running in an AWS Region.

AWS Cloud WAN integrates with leading SD-WAN, network appliance, and independent software vendors—including Aruba, Aviatrix, Checkpoint, Cisco Meraki, Cisco Systems, Prosimo, and VMware—making it easier for customers to connect their on-premises SD-WAN devices to AWS. Enterprises can now use AWS Cloud WAN to simplify the way they build, manage, and monitor their networks using a single dashboard with minimal complexity.

“Many wide area networks used by enterprises today consist of a patchwork of connections between branch offices and data centers that were optimized for applications that run on premises,” said David Brown, vice president of Amazon EC2 at AWS. “As the edge of the cloud continues to be pushed outward, and more customers move their applications to AWS to become more agile, reduce complexity, and save money, they need an easier way to evolve their networks to support a modern, distributed model that allows them to reach their customers and end users globally with high performance. With AWS Cloud WAN, enterprises can simplify their operations and leave the time-consuming task of managing complex webs of networks behind.”

AWS Cloud WAN is available in US East (Ohio), US East (N. Virginia), US West (N. California), Africa (Cape Town), Asia Pacific (Mumbai), Asia Pacific (Singapore), Asia Pacific (Sydney), Asia Pacific (Tokyo), Canada (Central), Europe (Frankfurt), Europe (Ireland), Europe (Milan), Europe (Paris), Europe (Stockholm), and Middle East (Bahrain).

http://www.aws.amazon.com/blogs/aws/new-cloud-wan-a-managed-wan-service