Augtera unveils its AI/ML-powered NetOps for data centers

Augtera Networks, a start-up based in Palo Alto, California, unveiled its AI/ML-powered Network Operations platforms for data centers.
“Over the last three years we have partnered with some of the largest Data Center Network Operations teams to refine our solution,” said Rahul Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Augtera Networks. “Our AI/ML algorithms have been specialized for Data Center networks and customers are seeing dramatic improvement in KPIs such as detection, mitigation, and repair. Most importantly, our technology reduces the total number of incidents that are actioned, resulting in operations teams not just running faster, but running smarter and more effectively.”
Augtera Networks Data Center Solution:
- Proactive detection of environmental and optical degradation
- Anomaly detection for aggregates such as a POD, fabric, or Data Center interconnects
- Fabric, server, and Hybrid Cloud, latency, and loss anomaly detection
- Flow analysis including Hybrid Cloud
- Fabric congestion impact on application sessions
- VXLAN and EVPN underlay / overlay insights including ECMP analysis
- Firewall and Load Balancer anomalies
- Multi-vendor support including Arista Networks, Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, Dell Enterprise SONiC, F5, Palo Alto Networks, VMWare, and any equipment using industry-standard interfaces
- Integrations including Amazon Web Services, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, ServiceNow, and Slack.
The solution includes capabilities that come standard with all Augtera Networks solutions including:
- Holistic data ingestion
- Automated creation of operationally relevant trouble tickets
- Policy-driven auto-correlation and noise elimination
- AI/ML-based anomaly & gray failure detection
- Topology auto discovery
- Multi-layer, topology-aware, auto-correlation
- Topology-mapped “Time-machine” visualization of metrics, events, & anomalies
- Real-Time Syslog anomaly detection including Zero-Day anomalies
- DevOps friendly APIs