Augtera unveils its AI/ML-powered NetOps for data centers

Augtera Networks, a start-up based in Palo Alto, California, unveiled its AI/ML-powered Network Operations platforms for data centers.

“Over the last three years we have partnered with some of the largest Data Center Network Operations teams to refine our solution,” said Rahul Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Augtera Networks. “Our AI/ML algorithms have been specialized for Data Center networks and customers are seeing dramatic improvement in KPIs such as detection, mitigation, and repair. Most importantly, our technology reduces the total number of incidents that are actioned, resulting in operations teams not just running faster, but running smarter and more effectively.”

Augtera Networks Data Center Solution:

Proactive detection of environmental and optical degradation

Anomaly detection for aggregates such as a POD, fabric, or Data Center interconnects

Fabric, server, and Hybrid Cloud, latency, and loss anomaly detection

Flow analysis including Hybrid Cloud

Fabric congestion impact on application sessions

VXLAN and EVPN underlay / overlay insights including ECMP analysis

Firewall and Load Balancer anomalies

Multi-vendor support including Arista Networks, Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, Dell Enterprise SONiC, F5, Palo Alto Networks, VMWare, and any equipment using industry-standard interfaces

Integrations including Amazon Web Services, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, ServiceNow, and Slack.

The solution includes capabilities that come standard with all Augtera Networks solutions including:

Holistic data ingestion

Automated creation of operationally relevant trouble tickets

Policy-driven auto-correlation and noise elimination

AI/ML-based anomaly & gray failure detection

Topology auto discovery

Multi-layer, topology-aware, auto-correlation

Topology-mapped “Time-machine” visualization of metrics, events, & anomalies

Real-Time Syslog anomaly detection including Zero-Day anomalies

DevOps friendly APIs

https://augtera.com/





At the ONUG Spring 2022 event, a key topic of discussion was the critical staff shortages faced by IT departments. Optimizing network operations has become a priority. John Heinz, Director of Sales Engineering at Augtera, discusses how machine learning and automation can reduce time to root cause detection and thus help alleviate the staffing shortage.











