AT&T has been awarded a contract to provide its AT&T Business Fiber to more than 750 McDonald’s restaurants across the U.S. The symmetrical high-speed connectivity of the AT&T fiber network will provide these restaurants with the ability to elevate the customer experience.

“In 5 years, the restaurant experience could be very different than what it is today. High-speed internet is a critical engine for growth and expansion, creativity and innovation, and a reimagined consumer experience in the industry. We’re thrilled to work together with McDonald’s to help shape the future of restaurants.” – Michael Colaneri, Vice President, Retail Enterprise Solutions.