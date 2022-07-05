AT&T to bring fiber to City of Amarillo, TX

The city of Amarillo in Texas has selected AT&T for a $24 million project to bring its fiber network to more than 22,000 customer locations throughout the city. The project proposes providing access to AT&T Fiber for homes, businesses and government agencies in the city center. The project is contingent upon funding approval by the city of Amarillo and a final contract between AT&T and the city.

In 2021, AT&T made fiber available in more than 300,000 new locations in Texas.

"We appreciate the leadership and foresight of the city in planning to choose AT&T Fiber, which will provide a fast and reliable internet solution for today and tomorrow. This is an important milestone for the city of Amarillo and the state of Texas to show how public-private partnerships can help close the digital divide," said Fred Maldonado, Regional Vice President, AT&T Texas. "We have a long history of connecting businesses and residents in Amarillo, and we look forward to working with the city of Amarillo on making plans to bring high-speed internet to those who need it most."



