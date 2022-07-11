AT&T Mexico looks to Nokia for 5G

AT&T Mexico is collaborating with Nokia on 5G and has selected the company as a strategic partner for AT&T Mexico’s 5G Innovation Lab.

Under the deal, Nokia will provide equipment from its 5G AirScale RAN portfolio, powered by its latest ReefShark System-on-Chip chipset.

Nicole Rodriguez, CTO at AT&T Mexico, said: “We are committed to providing our customers with the best experience possible. As we move forward with the deployment of our 5G network, we need the latest technology and the most reliable support services."

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “We are excited to be part of this important milestone as a strategic partner for AT&T Mexico. Our latest AirScale portfolio creates a strong foundation for the operator's 5G evolution, enabling super-fast mobile connectivity and innovative use cases for its customers.”