AT&T expands FirstNet in Navajo Nation

AT&T announced an expansion of the FirstNet network in the Navajo Nation and a collaboration with Commnet Broadband, NTUA, NTUA Wireless, and the Navajo Nation Telecommunications Regulatory Commission. The rollout includes additional Band 14 spectrum and AT&T commercial LTE spectrum bands across more than 100 sites across Navajo Nation’s 27,000 square miles.

“The expansion of FirstNet coverage equips Tribal first responders serving the Navajo Nation with secure and dedicated connectivity when they need it – both in their daily operations and when emergencies arise. Navajo Nation emergency personnel have harnessed FirstNet during their response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as supporting their communication during planned events ranging from the Navajo Nation Fair to First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s visit last spring. The collaboration with small and rural telecom providers, including Commnet Wireless, has helped us further extend the reach of FirstNet in rural and tribal communities," states Angel Benally, Tribal Affairs Specialist, FirstNet Program at AT&T.

