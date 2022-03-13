AT&T announces $13m broadband fiber project in Indiana

AT&T has been selected for a $13 million project with the State of Indiana to bring fiber broadband to nine counties.
The Next Level Connections Broadband project, which is contingent upon a final contract between the state of Indiana and AT&T, will connect nearly 6,100 homes, businesses and farm.
"It's tremendous seeing how our Next Level Connections efforts are helping Hoosier families and business owners obtain access to high-speed, quality broadband," said Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who also serves as Indiana's Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. "This project would bring fiber-based internet to thousands who couldn't get it before, and we're grateful for AT&T's plans for these communities."
