Alphawave IP expands in Ottawa

Alphawave IP is opening a new office in Ottawa, Ontario - expanding its North American presence in the country's key technology hub.

The new office, which is located in the Kanata North technology park, is expected to hold over 100 employees across all departments and roles by the end of the year, more than double the existing 50+ employees in the Ottawa area.

"With our expansion into Ottawa, a major technology capital, Alphawave is well-positioned to accelerate growth and hiring in the North America region," said Tony Pialis, CEO, president, and co-founder of Alphawave. "The new site in Ottawa is a major addition to our company that will allow our engineering teams to better test, analyze, and create the next generation of connectivity technologies."

Alphawave currently has over 250 employees worldwide with aggressive plans to grow its global team significantly. By the end of the year, the company aims to have over 250 employees in Canada alone, with the planned acquisition of OpenFive set to further expand its workforce and propel Alphawave's connectivity leadership, product offerings, and customer base. The company plans to open an additional office in Milpitas pending the OpenFive acquisition, bringing the global office count to nine.

