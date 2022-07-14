Alaska Communications upgrades with Ciena’s 6500 Packet Optical

Alaska Communications is using Ciena’s 6500 Packet Optical platform powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme programmable 800G technology to upgrade capacity between core sites, including across submarine links. They are also utilizing a variety of Ciena’s Routing and Switching platforms (8180, 5171, 5170, 3928) to deploy 1Gbps-10Gbps 5G mobile backhaul services, as well as 8180 routers to upgrade the aggregation network from 10Gbps to 100Gbps.

Previously, Ciena was selected to upgrade Alaska’s terrestrial and AKORN submarine networks to improve Internet access and provide secure, reliable connectivity. Alaska Communications increased network capacity by four times from the Lower 48 to Alaska using WaveLogic 5 Extreme technology as part of Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme submarine solution.







