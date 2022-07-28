ADVA posts Q2 revenue of EUR 166 million, up 11% yoy

Citing growth in demand from network operators and internet content providers (ICPs), ADVA reported Q2 2022 revenues of EUR 166.3 million, down by 2.5% from EUR 170.5 million in Q1 2022 and up by 11.4% compared to EUR 149.4 million in Q2 2021.

Net income reached EUR 7.3 million in Q2 2022, increased by 18.0% from EUR 6.2 million in Q1 2022, and considerably decreased by 39.2% from EUR 12.0 million in Q2 2021.

“The recent months were very exciting for us as a company,” said Brian Protiva, CEO of ADVA. “We reached several important milestones on our journey of joining forces with Adtran and advanced our operational business. Our revenues in the first half of 2022 were at a record level, and our order books are nicely filled. We still see strong customer demand paired with a high level of complexity and costs in the areas of procurement, production and logistics. This environment will continue for the foreseeable future. Our teams work tirelessly on solutions to meet market demand, and we work closely with our customers every day to provide the best possible support for their network development. So far, we’ve mastered the challenges very well and look positively towards the remainder of the year.”

“In the past quarter, we again grew compared to the year-ago quarter. This underlines the positive market environment and the tailwind we are experiencing on the demand side,” said Uli Dopfer, CFO of ADVA. “However, in the second half of the year, we will also have to deal with the challenges resulting from increased procurement costs and stressed supply chains. Despite increased inventories, our liquidity is at a satisfying EUR 63 million. Against the background of a continued strong order intake and a strengthening dollar in combination with persistently higher costs in the supply chains, we have decided to adjust the outlook for the fiscal year accordingly, which we announced in an ad-hoc notification on July 15th. We are raising our revenue guidance to between EUR 680 and 730 million and reducing our pro forma EBIT margin guidance by one percentage point to between 5% and 9%.”

https://www.adva.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/20220728-adva-increases-revenues-for-q-2-2022