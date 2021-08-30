Adtran completes acquisition of ADVA

ADTRAN closed its previously-announced business combination with ADVA Optical Networking SE.

The companies received all necessary regulatory approvals and shareholder consent, making closure possible.

Tom Stanton, Chairman and CEO of ADTRAN Holdings said, “This is an exciting day for both companies. With closing now behind us, we can focus on the final steps that will allow us to fully integrate these companies, creating a driving force within the industry. We believe that the combination of our exceptional talent, industry-leading solution portfolios, and vision for innovation, positions us as a global trusted leader for service provider, government, and enterprise customers and will provide a firm foundation for our success moving forward.”

As already announced, the company intends to enter into either a domination agreement or a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement to further drive integration, which will be a further step in making the Company a global leader in end-to-end fiber networking. With an addressable market of $13.7 billion the combined company will offer an unparalleled product portfolio ranging from in-home connectivity and business access solutions to optical core transport.

