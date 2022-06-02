Zayo acquires Education Networks of America

Zayo Group has acquired Education Networks of America (ENA), a leader in providing managed network connectivity, communications and cybersecurity services to K-12 school districts participating in the federally-funded E-Rate program, as well as other public sector customers. The acquisition is being funded by Zayo’s recent sustainability-linked first lien term loan (“ESG term loan”)

ENA was previously owned by ZMC, a leading investor in and operator of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The acquisition marks another significant milestone in a momentous first half of the year for Zayo, which has included the acquisition of QOS Networks, the addition of Lisa Hook to the board of directors and Zayo’s largest organic network expansion to date.

“We are proud of Zayo’s history serving the public sector and see tremendous opportunity with the addition of ENA, which is known for being a trusted provider of managed network and cybersecurity solutions,” said Andrés Irlando, president of Zayo. “ENA’s mission, particularly serving K-12 and healthcare customers, will enable us to have a positive impact on communities while furthering our commitment to leading in Environmental, Social and Governance initiatives. Together, we look forward to driving digital transformation across the public sector while delivering an exceptional customer experience.”

