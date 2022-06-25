WSJ: AT&T, Verizon Raise Prices and Test Consumer Budgets

The Wall Street Journal comments on recent price hikes from AT&T and Verizon, mostly concerning mid-range, monthly plans. Both carriers increased the price of certain older wireless plans by up to $6 for single lines and $12 for family plans. Meanwhile, T-Mobile is constrained in its ability to raise prices by the regulatory agreement related to its acquisition of Sprint.

Company officials expressed confidence that consumers will accept the price increases and/or move to unlimited data plans, however they declined to comment on how much additional revenenue will be generated.

