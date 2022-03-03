Windstream Wholesale launches nationwide 400G routes

Windstream Wholesale announced the following 400G wave service routes:

Ashburn, Va., to Chicago, Denver, San Jose and Los Angeles

Atlanta to Dallas, Phoenix, San Jose and Los Angeles

Seattle to Portland, San Jose and Los Angeles

Chicago to Dallas and Atlanta

“The bandwidth demands facing large enterprise and hyperscale customers are expanding and evolving rapidly as the transition to cloud services and cloud computing accelerates, and Windstream Wholesale is enhancing our long-haul network to ensure we meet their needs,” said Joe Scattareggia, chief revenue officer of Windstream Wholesale. “We are cascading a phased approach that gives our customers time to plan as we continue to invest and enable 400G services across our entire core long-haul network.”

Windstream Wholesale is also taking orders now for the following routes, which will be 400G capable in the second half of 2022:

Chicago to Atlanta and Miami

Chicago to Newark and New York City

Atlanta to Ashburn, Newark and New York City

McAllen, Texas; to Dallas, Memphis, Ashburn and New York City

The company will begin accepting orders for the third phase of its 400G expansion starting in the third quarter of 2022.

https://www.windstreamwholesale.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Windstream-Wholesale-National-Network.pdf

Windstream Wholesale completes 400G ZR+ trials 400ZR, Silicon Windstream Wholesale completed interoperability testing of QSFP-DD form factor ZR+ pluggable modules from II-VI and Acacia, now part of Cisco. The tests established 400 Gigabit links in a production environment over a 1,027-kilometer link. The team also leveraged the Marvell Deneb Coherent DSP within a native 0 dBm II-VI pluggable and the Acacia module using the Greylock DSP. Industry standard oFEC algorithms were also used in the trials.“These... READ MORE