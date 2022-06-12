Reinventing networking for multi-cloud, multi-region connectivity

https://youtu.be/kX3L9hQ-ceU

Alkira's Amir Khan and Ahmed Datoo discuss the need for better enterprise networking solutions in the era of distributed applications residing in multiple clouds and regions.

Four areas of challenge: (1) Geographic expansion of the network footprint (2) Connecting applications to the cloud (3) for customers already in the cloud, there is the challenge of expanding into multiple regions in the same cloud (4) for customer who already are present in multiple regions within a single cloud, how do they expand to multiple clouds?

Here are some strategic insights from Alkira, which is a service built in the cloud to address each of these challenges.



