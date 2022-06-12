New frameworks for network detection and response

Work-from-home and other trends over the past two years have increased the threat landscape faced by enterprises and service providers. So how should network operators improve their security posture?

Accedian's newly launched Skylight Interceptor helps enterprises and service providers protect their networks by delivering prioritized, context-rich incidents that speed detection and response to security threats. It enables organizations to identify the sophisticated zero-day threats that are often missed by traditional perimeter security solutions.

Presented by Accedian's Sergio Bea, Vice President, Global Enterprise and Channels, and Tom Foottit, Vice President, Product Management.

https://youtu.be/m_DbVSduHoI

Filmed at #RSAC2022