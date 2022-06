https://youtu.be/GRuqODW6doc

Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) has been around now for a couple of years, enabling organizations to adopt a variety of subscription-based security services. But what's next? Expect the path of innovation to focus on Unified Management Experience, says Kate Adam, Senior Director of Security, Juniper Networks. Here's a 2-minute explanation.

Filmed at #RSAC2022 in San Francisco.