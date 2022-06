https://youtu.be/VtN0YiGuIco

Enterprises really must ask themselves whether they are up for the challenge of automating workloads across their hybrid cloud environments, or whether a purpose-built automation framework could more easily optimize their operations. Jeff Gray, Co-founder and CEO of Gluware, says that for most companies it makes more sense to bring in a vendor capable of abstracting all of the disparate platforms into a cohesive layer of automation.

Filmed at #ONUGSpring2022