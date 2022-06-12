The Global State of DDoS Weapons

https://youtu.be/eCxQqWbOoeI

It is well-reported that the pandemic caused a spike in cyber attacks, including malware, ransomware and DDoS attacks.

In the 2H 2021 reporting period, A10 Networks security research team tracked over 15.4 million DDoS weapons in 2021. Recently, A10 Networks’ threat intelligence detailed the use of DDoS attacks to disrupt infrastructure and communications in Ukraine in February 2022 just as Russia launched its ground attack.

Paul Nicholson, Sr. Director of Product Marketing at A10 Networks, provides us with highlights of the report, which can be downloaded from the A10 website.