Vertical Systems: Global Provider Carrier Ethernet LEADERBOARD

Vertical Systems Group announced that seven companies achieved a rank on the 2021 Global Provider Ethernet LEADERBOARD(in order based on retail port share as of year-end 2021): Orange Business Services (France), Colt (U.K.), Verizon (U.S.), AT&T(U.S.), Lumen (U.S.), BT Global Services (U.K.) and NTT (Japan). This industry benchmark for multinational Ethernet network market presence ranks companies that hold a 4% or higher share of billable retail ports at sites outside of their respective home countries.

For the Global Provider Challenge Tier there were no roster changes from the previous year. The following eight companies retain a 2021 Challenge Tier citation (in alphabetical order): Cogent (U.S.), Global Cloud Xchange (India), GTT (U.S.), SingTel (Singapore), T-Systems (Germany), Tata Communications (India), Telefonica (Spain) and Vodafone (U.K.). The Challenge Tier includes companies with share between 2% and 4% of this defined market.

“Global customer demand for Ethernet networks is slowly recovering, however we expect continued volatility ahead due to unstable economic and geopolitical conditions worldwide,” said Rick Malone, principal of Vertical Systems Group. “Latest share results are tight across the top providers competing in this highly specialized global segment of the Ethernet services market.”

Research Highlights:

Four of the seven ranked LEADERBOARD companies have changed positions in the past year based on 2021 Global Provider Ethernet port share results.

Orange Business Services jumps from third position to rank #1, displacing AT&T which had held the top position since 2018. AT&T moves from first to the #4 position.

Colt retains the #2 rank overall. Verizon advances to rank #3, up from fifth position.

Lumen shifts from fourth position to rank #5.The Global Provider Ethernet segment port base for share calculations increased marginally in 2021 after pandemic-related declines in the previous two years.

Five of the seven Global Provider Ethernet LEADERBOARD companies have attained MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet certification as follows: Orange Business Services, Colt, Verizon, Lumen and BT Global Services.

Enterprise demand for Ethernet DIA connections is spiking due to new global SD-WAN rollouts. Conversely, Ethernet access to VPN connectivity is declining due to customer migration away from MPLS.

