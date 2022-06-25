UScellular and Ericsson 5G performance using drones

UScellular and Ericsson have begun 5G testing using drones.

Initial visual line of sight trials were conducted in Beloit, Wis., using a drone that was flown between two of UScellular’s commercial 5G towers. The drone was outfitted with a 5G smartphone and RF measurement equipment designed to capture performance metrics such as signal strength and quality, upload and download speeds, and latency throughout the flights at various altitudes. Data was gathered using both low and high band spectrum, and the goal of the initial trial was to gather and analyze network connectivity and speed data in the air, compare it to the speeds experienced on the ground and ultimately understand what is required for the future use and success of 5G connected drones.

“Testing our wireless connections at altitude can set the stage for future connectivity of drones in the air, providing command and control capability along with enabling real-time image and data sharing to be easier, faster and safer,” said Narothum Saxena, vice president of technology strategy and architecture at UScellular. “We believe that our network can help drones fly in an optimal way if they have connectivity, and with Ericsson’s support, we will continue to drive innovation that can help enhance our customers’ wireless experience.”

“Drone technology offers a wide scope of new opportunities in today’s market. Our testing with UScellular is a huge step for advanced connected drones use cases that will benefit society and businesses,” said Jossie Prochilo, Vice President and Key Account Manager, UScellular Account for Ericsson North America. “Ericsson Connected Drone Testing and Ericsson Device Analytics enables service providers to move forward with proven solutions and provides UScellular with an industry-leading set of capabilities for connected drone testing to support the commercial operation of drones over 5G networks.”

