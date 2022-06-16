UK's Quickline deploys ADVA FSP 150 aggregation

UK-based Quickline has deployed ADVA's FSP 150 aggregation solution to offer high-speed residential and enterprise services across the hardest-to-reach areas in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

Quickline's new network utilizes 5G wireless and FTTP for the last mile. Built on the high-density ADVA FSP 150-XG400 Series, the infrastructure enables 100Gbit/s connectivity in the national network as well as the distribution of the highly precise phase and frequency synchronization needed for 5G. For smaller nodes, Quickline has also deployed the FSP 150-XG100Pro Series.

ADVA’s partner, Nomios, played a key role in the deployment, planning and designing of the new infrastructure as well as providing project management, network management services and ongoing support.

“Our mission is to give customers access to gigabit-capable broadband in the hardest-to-reach rural areas of the UK. To do that, we’ve harnessed the most advanced aggregation device and taken an innovative approach to last-mile connectivity. By leveraging the flexibility and power of ADVA’s FSP 150 to link our 5G-based services to PoPs, we can deliver lightning-fast broadband to more rural communities than ever before,” said Sean Royce, CEO of Quickline. ”Working with trusted and proven partners such as ADVA and Nomios with their strong customer-first ethos was also important to us in our decision making.”



