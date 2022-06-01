TIM and Open Fiber contemplate merger

TIM and Open Fiber and major investors reached a preliminay integration agreement aimed at accelerating the rollout of fiber broadband across Italy.

The deal would create a single, non-vertically integrated telecommunications network operator, controlled by CDPE and invested in by Macquarie Asset Management and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR). The transaction may be structured by separating TIM's fixed network infrastructure activities from its commercial activities - through a corporate transaction or combination of corporate transactions to be defined - and the integration of the former with the network controlled by Open Fiber in a manner to be defined.

At this stage, the parties have signed a non-binding MoU and negotiations are expected to continue in the coming months.

https://www.gruppotim.it/en/press-archive/corporate/2022/PR-MoU.html