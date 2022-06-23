Telstra Wholesale deploys ADVA FSP 150 for Rapid Mobile Activation

Telstra Wholesale is leveraging ADVA FSP 150 technology to provide its Rapid Mobile Activation service. The new capabilities enable Telstra Wholesale’s communication service provider (CSP) customers to quickly provision Ethernet connectivity and deliver greater levels of resilience.

With Telstra Wholesale’s new offering, CSPs across Australia can install their customer premises equipment using Ethernet over mobile. End users then have faster access to services while they wait for fiber to be provisioned. Once fiber is in place, the mobile service becomes a backup so that Layer 2 services are available even in the event of a fiber outage. The new capabilities are enabled by the ADVA FSP 150-XG300 Series of 10Gbit/s multi-layer demarcation, aggregation and edge computing devices. The technology delivers zero-touch provisioning at the network edge with fully automated activation and advanced security controls. It enables Telstra Wholesale to provide a differentiated service that offers a unique competitive advantage.

“Our new Rapid Mobile Activation is changing the way our customers deliver business internet and other services. Using the power of our mobile network and the LTE capabilities of ADVA’s edge solution, we’re making it quick and easy for CSPs to meet booming demand for enterprise connectivity. We’re also creating another layer of redundancy for enhanced availability,” said Glenn Osborne, executive, wholesale segment at Telstra InfraCo. “Ethernet Access customers will benefit greatly from these innovative mobile capabilities, particularly businesses that are moving locations or need connectivity sooner and value the added resilience of mobile backup, which will prove invaluable as they digitize their operations.”

“Our long-standing partnership with Telstra Wholesale has brought Ethernet services with ever greater levels of quality and reliability to businesses throughout Australia. Now our innovation and support are helping empower CSPs with unprecedented scale, speed and efficiency. Rapid Mobile Activation lets Telstra Wholesale’s customers bring enterprises online in as little as eight working days. It also relieves end users from the cost and complexity of configuring their own mobile backup,” commented Erik Lindberg, VP of sales, APAC at ADVA. “Telstra Wholesale is streamlining activation processes while also making connectivity more robust. At a time when IoT technology is coming into its own, the new service will open up a world of opportunities across a wide range of industries.”

