Telefónica Hispam picks Mavenir for cloud-native IMS core

Telefónica Hispam (Hispanoamérica) has selected Mavenir's cloud-native IMS Core for fixed and mobile networks across Mexico, Colombia, and Chile.

Mavenir said the transition to its cloud-native IMS platform will allow Telefónica Hispam to evolve all fixed and mobile voice services and modernize operations. The solution will be deployed on TCloud, Telefónica’s private telco cloud infrastructure.

Alejandro Ghianni, Planification and Engineering Director at Telefónica Hispam said, “At Telefónica, we appreciate that core network functions must be modernized to support network evolution, and virtualized architectures will need software that supports both VoLTE and 5G Voice. We are very excited to embark on this network transformation journey with Mavenir.”

Javier Gavilan, Mavenir’s Chief Technical Officer CALA region said, “Only a cloud-native network, evolved into a fully web-scale platform, can meet the requirements for a successful 5G transformation. Mavenir’s cloud-native IMS Core can be deployed on any cloud eliminating legacy hardware platforms. This mobile-first architecture has been deployed in a variety of large multivendor environments including O2 Telefónica in Germany and Virgin Mobile O2 in the UK. We are very pleased to have been awarded this important project by Telefónica Hispam.

https://www.mavenir.com/press-releases/telefonica-selects-mavenir-for-cloud-native-ims-core/