Telefónica and NTT DATA demo private 5G for logistics management

Telefónica and NTT DATA are executing a private 5G proof of concept (PoC) with CIE Automotive, a global automotive supplier.

At its facilities in Itziar (Guipúzcoa), a 5G intralogistics management platform has been developed and is being implemented as an integrating and enabling solution for the automation of the transport of finished products from the end of the production line to the warehouse.

The objective of the solution is to increase the flexibility, efficiency and traceability of internal logistics processes through the intelligent management of multiple sensors and mobile devices, such as AGVs (automated guided vehicles) and AMRs (autonomous mobile robots).

Jon Ezkerra, R&D project coordinator of the CIE Automotive group, highlights that “The proof of concept being developed in collaboration with Telefónica and NTT Data will be validated in one of the automated welding cells for the manufacture of fuel rails at the CIE Norma plant located in Itziar (Gipuzkoa) and will connect through the use of 5G technology with the plant’s management system to perform intra-logistics movement via AGVs, will allow connection through the use of 5G technology, with the plant’s management system to carry out intra-logistical movement by means of AGVs, establishing the continuous flow of supply and collection of finished product packaging for stacking at height in the warehouse.”

Andrés Escribano, director of New Business and Industry 4.0 at Telefónica Tech, said: “This initiative will allow us to bring logistics automation solutions to many of our customers in a simple and flexible way. The application of 5G connectivity will help to solve the challenges faced in this field of Industry 4.0.”

https://www.telefonica.com/en/communication-room/telefonica-and-ntt-data-integrate-5g-in-cie-automotives-internal-logistics/