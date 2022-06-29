Taiwan's Chunghwa cuts energy use with Ericsson upgrade

Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom (CHT),CHT has begun upgrading their installed Ericsson base of mid-band Massive MIMO from AIR 6488 to AIR 6419 and from AIR 3239 to AIR 3219 as part of their network modernization.

Ericsson's AIR 6419 weighs 60 percent less than its predecessor and has 192 antenna elements (vs 128 in previous installation). Ericsson says actual power consumption in the field was reduced by an average of 33 percent, lowering CO2 emissions, and cutting CHT’s energy bills.

In addition, Chunghwa Telecom installed Ericsson’s Fronthaul 6000 to connect the radios and the RAN Compute in the C-RAN hub. Fronthaul 6000 reduces fiber cost while increasing throughput in existing fibers. By using the passive parts of the Fronthaul 6000 portfolio, energy consumption could also be minimized.

Chunghwa Telecom also installed Router 6000 to aggregate and connect all RAN Compute units to the backhaul network. Router 6000 providestime and frequency synchronization between radios. It also serves as a safety precaution for the existing synchronization solutions. This has reduced the overall operating costs and improved network performance.

https://www.ericsson.com/en/news/2022/6/chunghwa-telecom-cuts-energy-use-by-an-average-of-33-percent-using-ericsson-5g-solutions