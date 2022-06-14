T-Mobile hits 3 Gbps over 5G SA with carrier aggregation

T-Mobile US reported speeds of over 3 Gbps on its standalone 5G network by aggregating three channels of mid-band 5G spectrum. The test ran over its live production network and used the Samsung Galaxy S22 powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform with Snapdragon X65 Modem-RF System.

Carrier aggregation combined three 5G channels – two channels of 2.5 GHz Ultra Capacity 5G and one channel of 1900 MHz spectrum – creating an effective 210 MHz 5G channel.

“This test demonstrates the incredible power of mid-band spectrum and represents another huge step forward for standalone 5G,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “Only T-Mobile is delivering a nationwide standalone 5G network to customers today, and we’re blazing a trail with new performance-boosting capabilities that generate incredible speeds and deliver on our vision to create the highest capacity network in the country.”

