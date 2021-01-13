T-Mobile activates first Voice Over 5G areas

Marking a milestone for its Standalone (SA) 5G network, T-Mobile activated commercial Voice Over 5G (VoNR) service in limited areas of Portland, Ore. and Salt Lake City for customers with the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G. T-Mobile plans to continue its VoNR rollout to many additional areas and 5G smartphones this year.

Customers connected to VoNR will notice slightly faster call set-up times, meaning less delay between the time they dial a number and when the phone starts ringing.

More importantly, T-Mobile says VoNR brings it one step closer to truly unleashing its standalone 5G network because it enables advanced capabilities like network slicing that rely on a continuous connection to a 5G core.

“The commercial launch of the VoNR service is another important step in T-Mobile’s successful 5G deployment,” said Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks at Ericsson. “It demonstrates how we as partners can introduce 5G voice based on the Ericsson solution.”

“We are proud of our partnership with T-Mobile to bring the full capabilities of 5G to customers in the United States,” said Tommi Uitto, President, Nokia Mobile Networks. “Nokia’s radio and core solutions power T-Mobile’s 5G standalone network – and this VoNR deployment is a critical step forward for the new 5G voice ecosystem.”

