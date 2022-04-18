STACK Infrastructure builds data center capacity in Australia

STACK Infrastructure announced a partnership with Hickory, a leading Australian commercial real estate developer, to develop data center capacity in three Australian markets: Melbourne, Canberra, and Perth.

STACK Australia is currently constructing a 72MW campus in the high growth hyperscale corridor of Truganina in Melbourne’s western suburbs. The facility is expected to be delivered early in 2023 and will include two 36MW buildings (currently under construction) with separate access points to accommodate multiple users with separation of security and services. In parallel, STACK Australia is expanding into two key emerging hyperscale markets, including a 28MW data center in Hume, Canberra and a 24MW single data center in Wangara, Perth. Both the Canberra and Perth projects have received development approval, and they will each break ground in the third quarter of 2022 with delivery over the second half of 2023.

As part of this partnership, Hickory’s data center management team led by Joel O’Halloran, Michael Gunton, and James Veness will join the STACK global platform.

“STACK’s expansion into Australia, building on our recent Japan development, exemplifies our focus on establishing a scalable presence in core regional markets that are strategically important to our clients,” said Pithambar (Preet) Gona, STACK’s Chief Executive Officer - APAC. “The partnership with Hickory demonstrates our ability to leverage our partnership model and expertise to the benefit of our customers while attracting leading data center talent regionally to the STACK platform”

