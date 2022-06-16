Spirent debuts CF400 security and application delivery test platform

Spirent Communications introduced its CF400 Appliance for the validation of hyperscale networks and security controls.

Spirent’s CF400 Appliance is the industry’s first network security and application delivery test platform to provide 400G of application traffic and 200G of encrypted traffic performance testing capabilities, including full HTTP/3 testing in a single appliance. The ability to combine the CF400 with previous platforms enables customers to grow their test capabilities gradually and protect their existing investments without forklift upgrades.

“Cloud computing, IoT and a hyper-connected digital economy have been straining enterprise IT resources and rapidly increasing the performance demands from today’s security solutions. Organizations are under tremendous pressure to make the right security investments to ensure their networks are scalable and secure for their business-critical applications,” said Spirent’s Sashi Jeyaretnam, Sr. Director of Product Management for Security Solutions.

“The Spirent CF400’s modular appliance architecture provides the flexibility to stack multiple appliances together in a single test system to validate the performance limits of multi-terabit-scale, app-centric infrastructures. The solution greatly simplifies high-performance security testing, especially with its automated goal-seeking capabilities which automatically determine peak performance, allowing users to greatly reduce test time to determine best performance for their unique configuration and traffic loads,” said Jeyaretnam.

https://www.spirent.com/newsroom/press-releases/spirent-cf400-appliance-delivers-accelerated-scalable-network-performance