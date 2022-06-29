SpaceX launches SES-22 C-band satellite

On June 29, SpaceX launched the SES-22 satellite to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
The Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission previously supported the launch of one Starlink mission. After stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.
https://www.ses.com/newsroom/c-band-satellites-us-delivering-tv-and-data-transmissions-services-millions-americans