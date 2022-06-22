SoftBank tests Altaeros' autonomous aerostat for base station

SoftBank has completed initial testing of Altaeros' ST-Flex autonomous aerostat with a base station as the payload.

Operational and telecom tests were performed at Hokkaido Spaceport, Taiki Town, Hokkaido, Japan. Learn more about ST-Flex:

SoftBank and Altaeros first launched the ST-Flex on May 2, 2022 and performed evaluation tests through May. ST-Flex carried SoftBank's base station system, which was equipped with its proprietary cylindrical antenna that realizes communication area footprint fixation, to a height of 816 feet (249m), where it was connected to their ground equipment via optical fiber and power conductors embedded in the tethers. F

"We are incredibly excited to have completed the first international launch of the ST-Flex," said Altaeros CEO, Ben Glass. "Successful testing of SoftBank's Footprint Fixation Technology on the ST-Flex is a huge milestone which will further the development and effectiveness of many aerial telecommunications platforms to help bring critical services around the world."

https://www.softbank.jp/en/corp/news/press/sbkk/2022/20220622_01/

http://www.altaeros.com












