SK hynix to supply first HBM3 DRAM to NVIDIA

SK hynix confirmed the initiation of mass production of HBM3 high bandwidth memory (HBM), which vertically interconnects multiple DRAM chips and dramatically increases data processing speed in comparison to traditional DRAM products.

HBM3 DRAM is the 4th generation HBM product, succeeding HBM (1st generation), HBM2 (2nd generation) and HBM2E (3rd generation).60

NVIDIA has recently completed its performance evaluation of SK hynix's HBM3 samples. SK hynix will provide HBM3 for NVIDIA systems expected to ship starting in the third quarter of this year. SK hynix will expand HBM3 volume in the first half in accordance with NVIDIA's schedule.

The highly anticipated NVIDIA H100 is the world's largest and most powerful accelerator. SK hynix's HBM3 is expected to enhance accelerated computing performance with up to 819GB/s of memory bandwidth, equivalent to the transmission of 163 FHD (Full-HD) movies (5GB standard) every second.







