Sabey Data Centers commits to Net Zero carbon emissions

Sabey Data Centers has committed to reach net-zero carbon emissions by or before 2029 across its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions.

The Science-Based Target Initiative (SBTi), a global body that aligns enterprise emission reduction efforts with climate science, last year validated Sabey’s target and methods to achieve a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Significantly, the company is now increasing and accelerating its commitment to a 100% reduction one year earlier.

Scope 1 focuses on direct emissions from operations, and Scope 2 includes indirect emissions from purchased electricity that powers its resilient data center infrastructure. Sabey will adopt industry-leading technology and techniques that align with its business objectives to meet its ambitious, portfolio-wide carbon emissions target.

“Sabey is an industry leader in energy-efficient solutions and low-cost, renewable power,” says John Sasser, Chief Technology Officer at Sabey Data Centers. “Unveiling our ambitious goal of net-zero emissions by or before 2029 aligns with our consistent, recognized record of sustainability.”

