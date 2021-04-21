Rural Independent Network Alliance deploys Mavenir

The Rural Independent Network Alliance (RINA Wireless), a leading provider of technology services across rural wireless carriers in the United States, is deploying Mavenir’s cloud-native, small footprint containerized Evolved Packet Core (EPC), with a remote redundant User Plane Function (UPF).

Mavenir’s EPC, part of the Converged Packet Core solution, enables the separation of the control and user plane allowing RINA Wireless to deploy remote gateways for managing local traffic breakouts, thereby reducing the costs of transport and latency. RINA Wireless now can expand Mobile and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services to new regions and remote locations such as Alaska.

Ashok Khuntia, Mavenir’s GM and EVP Packet Compute, said, “We are extremely pleased to be working with RINA Wireless on this network upgrade project. Our focus here is to enable RINA Wireless to deploy future-proof cloud-enabled technology bringing reliable, cost-effective service and new connectivity to underserved rural America.”

Allen Bennion, RINA Wireless, Chief Operating Officer, said, “It is a great experience to work with the Mavenir team, they are committed to deliver an EPC that allows us to use open interfaces we can leverage to expand the number of regional carriers connected to our core”.