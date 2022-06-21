Renesas intros advanced Bluetooth Low Energy SoC

Renesas Electronics introduced its SmartBond DA1470x Bluetooth low energy (LE) system-on-chip (SoC) family for wireless connectivity.

Key features of the DA1470x Wireless SoCs

Multi core system – Arm® Cortex-M33 processor as the main application core and Cortex -M0+ as the sensor node controller.

Integrated 2D GPU & Display controller supporting DPI, JDI parallel, DBI and Single/Dual/Quad SPI interfaces.

Configurable MAC supporting Bluetooth LE 5.2 and proprietary 2.4 GHz protocols.

Integrated 720mA JEITA-compliant USB charger supports rechargeable Li-ion/Li-Po batteries.

Integrated low quiescent current SIMO DC/DC converter of the PMU efficiently supplies internal system and external components

Ultra-low power hardware VAD enables seamless and always on audio processing

“The DA1470x family expands on our successful strategy of integrating more functions, including greater processing power, expanded memory and improved power modules, along with VAD for always-on wake and command word detection,” said Sean McGrath, Vice President of the Connectivity and Audio Business Division in Renesas’ IoT, Industrial and Infrastructure Business Unit. “This feature-packed SoC product family enables developers to push the boundaries of connected consumer and industrial applications and future-proof their IoT products to fit the needs of multiple applications, while optimizing their bill of materials.”

