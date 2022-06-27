Red Hat joins HPE GreenLake ecosystem

Red Hat is joining the HPE GreenLake ecosystem.

The partnership combines HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform with Red Hat’s enterprise open source technologies will help address IT organizations’ need for agile technology solutions that can accelerate business outcomes and help fuel their digital transformations.

“This extended partnership makes it easy for HPE GreenLake customers to consume and work with Red Hat’s highly regarded open source solutions. This enables our joint customers to focus on accelerating their business transformations, at a lower cost, while solving their most pressing challenges around performance, risk, and speed, without worries about integration, licenses, or product updates,” said Keith White, EVP & GM, HPE GreenLake Cloud Services Commercial Business, HPE. “We’re delivering the hybrid cloud ‘your way’ by partnering with trusted open source solutions from Red Hat.”

“Red Hat and HPE are committed to enabling greater customer choice and flexibility, as many organizations look to accelerate digital transformation efforts and expand their hybrid cloud footprints,” said Stefanie Chiras, senior vice president, Partner Ecosystem Success, Red Hat. “Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud portfolio offers a more consistent and scalable foundation for customers to optimize their cloud operations, from the datacenter to the edge. We are pleased to collaborate with HPE to integrate Red Hat technologies with HPE GreenLake platform, further supporting customer choice wherever needed.”

The HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform enables customers to accelerate data-first modernization and provides over 50 cloud services that can run on-premises, at the edge, in a colocation facility, and in the public cloud. In Q2 2022, HPE reported Annualized Revenue Run-Rate (ARR) of $829 million and as-a-service orders growth of 107 percent year-over-year, the third consecutive quarter of triple digit orders growth. HPE GreenLake platform has over 1600 enterprise customers consuming cloud services today, and over 120,000 users of the platform.

https://www.hpe.com/us/en/greenlake.html



